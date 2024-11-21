The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Will China win the clean-energy era? — Trump loves fossil fuels but his sidekick Musk wants a piece of the action.

Chinese satellite company to challenge Musk’s Starlink in Brazil — Billionaire Trump ally had clashed with Brasília this year over alleged misinformation on X.

The New York Times

Is Trump More Flexible on China Than His Hawkish Cabinet Picks Suggest? — President-elect Donald J. Trump is assembling a team of aides bent on confrontation with China. But he also has advisers who do business there, including Elon Musk.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Pentagon Chief Says China Declined Meeting During Asia Visit — The rebuke offered a reminder of the tensions that remain between the world’s two largest economies as Donald Trump prepares to take over the presidency.

Chinese Premier to Meet Foreign CEOs as Trump Threat Looms — Global businesses are preparing for US President-elect Trump to make good on his campaign promise of a 60% tariff on all Chinese goods.

Opinion: How the US Can Win the AI Race — The Trump administration and Big Tech can work together to keep the US ahead of China. By Vinod Khosla.

Reuters

Other Publications