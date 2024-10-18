The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Chinese Growth Comes in Cooler as Investors Pin Hopes on Stimulus — Wobbly data for the third quarter underscores challenges for Beijing policymakers seeking to boost economic activity.

European Luxury Stocks Rise After Chinese Economic Data Fuels Recovery Hopes — European luxury stocks traded higher after new data showed the Chinese economy didn’t slow as much as expected in the third quarter, prompting hopes of a recovery in a country that for years fueled the industry’s growth.

China’s Major Commercial Banks Cut Deposit Rates Again — Major Chinese banks have cut their deposit rates, a move that could help ease pressure on lenders’ profits.

China’s Lackluster Growth Continues, Signaling Why Beijing Acted on Economy — New data shows the challenges facing Chinese policymakers trying to stimulate an economy marked by falling prices, weak consumer spending and a housing market crash.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Visits China in Bid to Reset Relations — David Lammy is set to meet China’s foreign minister in Beijing on Friday, in a trip the British government said would acknowledge “areas of contention as well as areas for cooperation.”

China’s ‘Professional Children’ Want to Buy Less and Experience More — The lie-flat generation is choosing self-care over luxury goods and gap years over poorly paid entry-level jobs.

In China, Harris Is Mostly Seen as Preferred to Volatile Trump — While China isn’t enamored with either US presidential candidate, conversations in Beijing indicate a clear preference for the continuity of Kamala Harris over the unpredictability of Donald Trump.

Elevated China steel exports set to persist, threaten to worsen trade friction — Some 28 trade remedy cases have been brought this year against Chinese steel products, compared with just eight over the previous three years.

Investors buy, then bide time on China — The sentiment shift has been fast and furious, spurring billions of investor cash that had been diverted to India and Japan rushing back to bring China exposures from near record lows towards neutral or market-weight.

US sanctions Chinese, Russians over attack drones used in Ukraine — New sanctions target a Chinese company, Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd, that makes the engine powering Russia’s Garpiya series long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

