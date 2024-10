The facade of a Calvin Klein store in Shanghai, China, February 2021. Credit: Robert Way via iStock.com

After years of the U.S. government sanctioning Chinese companies for enabling forced labor in Xinjiang, China is threatening to use a sanctions list of its own. Its target is the U.S. company PVH Corp, owner of fashion brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. An excerpt from a statement posted to China's Ministry of Commerce website detailing part of the procedures involved in the investigation into PVH Corp, September 24, 2024. Credit: MOFCOM In September, China’s Ministry of Commerce a