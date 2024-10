Illustration by Chiara Morra

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Lin Xi hauls buckets of water up 22 flights of stairs everyday. In her bare apartment in Linyi of Shandong — about 350 miles north of Shanghai — she cooks simple meals on a gas stove on the floor, keeps the light on with a solar generator, and puts up a tent as a makeshift bed for her daughters. Lin has worked on factory assembly lines since she was 14. A single mother of two, she spent the bulk of her savings on a down payment for an apartment in 2021, hoping to give her daughters a home