Credit: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Be it a dress for $9.99, a pair of earrings for $2.99, or even absurd items like a croissant lamp for less than $10, Temu and Shein have made their names by selling clothes and household items at dirt cheap prices, rising to challenge global e-commerce giants like Amazon in the process. The Biden administration announces a new rule on de minimis. Credit: Whitehouse.gov The two Chinese companies owe much of their whirlwind success in the U.S. and elsewhere to exploiting customs loopho