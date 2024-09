Deputy Dean of NYU Stern and Deputy Vice Chancellor of NYU Shanghai Eitan Zemel delivers a speech during NYU Shanghai's Graduate Convocation, May 26, 2024. Credit: NYU Shanghai

In late 2020, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology during which he accused the Chinese Communist Party of “poisoning the wells” of American higher education institutions. Tianjin University as shown on the Entity List. In the years since, it’s become ever harder for colleges such as Georgia Tech to maintain ties with China. The Commerce Department placed its Chinese partner, Tianjin University, on its Entity List in December 202