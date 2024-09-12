The Main Takeaways from the House’s China Week

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center, September 10, 2024. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

From drones to biotech, from fentanyl to export controls, the House of Representatives has been voting on a series of bills since Monday designed to show how its members are standing up to China. Roughly 30 bills were voted on during what’s been billed as “China week’ on the Hill, but not all will become law — most face a steeper climb in the Senate. But even though some bills saw vigorous lobbying from opponents, most ended up being passed with overwhelming majorities. (See our table