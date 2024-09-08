The Roadblock Facing China’s Self-Driving Vehicles

A WeRide self-driving taxi in Beijing's high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone. Credit: WeRide

China’s self-driving car revolution is already gathering speed at home. Now the country’s leading autonomous car makers are spreading abroad. Take Guangzhou-based WeRide. Its robobuses ferried passengers between event venues at the French Open tennis in Paris in May, and carried VIPs attending a major international investment forum in Riyadh last October. By the end of this year, its robosweepers will be cleaning the streets of Singapore around the clock. A WeRide robob