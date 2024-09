A visitor takes photos of an assembly scale model kit of a character from Black Myth: Wukong, at an event in Hangzhou, August 23, 2024. Credit: Wang Gang/China News Service/VCG via AP Images

It has taken a trickster monkey on a quest for enlightenment to get China’s government and its gaming companies onto the same page. The great unifier is Black Myth: Wukong, a hotly anticipated new video game now available on platforms including Sony’s Playstation that puts players in the shoes of Sun Wukong, the fabled Monkey King best known as the main character in the 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West. Gameplay from Black Myth: Wukong. Credit: Shi