Who’s Who in the Rare Earth Industry

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Rare earth elements consist of a group of 17 metals that are crucial to the development of modern technology and strategic industries, including defense, aerospace, electronics and electric vehicles. China dominates the market, controlling about 40 percent of the world’s rare earth mines and nearly 70 percent of global production, especially in heavy rare earths. This dominance has allowed China to exert significant trade and diplomatic leverage, raising concerns worldwide. To counter Chin