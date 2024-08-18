China’s Chip Consolidation

An employee at Jiejie Microelectronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, March 17, 2021. Credit: FeatureChina via AP Images

After years of state-backed plenty, China’s semiconductor industry is undergoing a reckoning. Take Beijing Zuojiang Technology which, since going public in 2019, has touted its chips as a domestic alternative to U.S. giant Nvidia’s data processing units. Riding the AI boom, the company’s market cap reached a peak of $300 billion yuan ($41.5 billion) last July. A notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission regarding Zuojiang Technology. Credit: CSRC But that