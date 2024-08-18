logo for print

China’s Chip Consolidation

Beijing is weeding out bad actors in the semiconductor industry and concentrating its resources on well-established firms.

Cover Story

The Green Leap

From solar panels to electric vehicles, China dominates several of the technologies needed for the green energy transition. But can the U.S. find a way to leapfrog China and win the next generation of clean tech?

