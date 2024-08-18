China’s Chip Consolidation

An employee at Jiejie Microelectronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, March 17, 2021. Credit: FeatureChina via AP Images After years of state-backed plenty, China’s semiconductor industry is undergoing a reckoning. Take Beijing Zuojiang Technology which, since going public in 2019, has touted its chips as a domestic alternative to U.S. giant Nvidia’s data processing units. Riding the AI boom, the company’s market cap reached a peak of $300 billion yuan ($41.5 billion) last July. A notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission regarding Zuojiang Technology. Credit: CSRC But that Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.