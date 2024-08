Illustration by Sam Ward

Novo Nordisk is feeling good about China. In March, the pharmaceutical company behind the blockbuster diabetes-turned-weight loss drug Ozempic held its “Capital Markets Day” presentations and held a breakout session devoted to its strong showing and trajectory in China. As Maziar Mike Doustdar, head of international operations, put it “all of our competitors combined are not able to cover what we do.” He had good reason to be cocky: Novo Nordisk’s sales of Ozempic in China doubl