Where’s Jack?

Jack Ma at the VivaTech Exhibition in Palais des Expositions of Porte de Versailles, Paris, France, May 16, 2019. Credit: Sipa via AP Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Ask anyone outside China to name the country’s most famous businessman and chances are they will say Jack Ma. Yet since late 2020, when Beijing cracked down on his digital payments firm Ant Group, the once publicity-hungry founder of Alibaba has made only fleeting public appearances. Meanwhile, his control over the e-commerce giant and its associated companies has waned. Data: Yahoo! Finance A former English teacher, Ma co-founded Alibaba in 1999 and served as the company’s executive c