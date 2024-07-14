Who is BAI Capital?

Annabelle Long, founding and managing partner of BAI Capital, at the Berlin Global Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, September 28, 2023. Credit: Berlin Global Dialogue It’s a gloomy time for venture capital in China, with the amount the industry invested in Chinese firms falling to a five-year low last year, according to market intelligence firm S&P Global. Amid the negative sentiment BAI Capital, part of the German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, has gone against the grain by promising millions of dollars of investments in Chinese start-ups over the next four years. At The Wire, we periodically focus on prominent firms investing in China, introducSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.