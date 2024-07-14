China’s Robot Fever

Humanoid robots on display during the World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, July 6, 2024. Credit: VCG via AP Photos

Some 300,000 human beings attended China’s largest artificial intelligence event of the year in Shanghai last weekend. But it was the humanoid robots who caught many visitors’ attention. Eighteen Chinese-made robot models greeted attendees at the so-called World Artificial Intelligence Conference while inside the hall, many lined up to glimpse Tesla’s latest Optimus humanoid robot model, which was making its debut at the event. https://youtu.be/GwMcdEeVY8Q?si=CBAQ4izv5SUl5V4y