Broken Engagement

Illustration by Sam Ward

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Twenty-five years ago, Charlene Barshefsky, the tough-as-nails U.S. Trade Representative, negotiated China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. The deal was bound to be a winner for America, Barshefsky and the rest of the Clinton administration believed, because it tied China more closely to the U.S. and the West. Shi Guangshen, then Chinese foreign trade minister, signs documents for China’s accession to the WTO in Doha, November 11, 2001. Credit: WTO “The fundamenta