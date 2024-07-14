Andreas Fulda on Germany’s Failure to Tackle the China Challenge

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

Andreas Fulda is an associate professor at the School of Politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham, where he specializes in EU-China relations, democratization studies, and citizen diplomacy. His new book, Germany and China: How Entanglement Undermines Freedom, Prosperity and Security, examines Germany’s dependence on China and its costs. The following is a lightly edited transcript of a recent conversation. Andreas Fulda.Illustration by Kate Copeland Q: German