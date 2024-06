Employees work on the solar cell production line of GCL Group Ltd. in Hefei, Anhui, China, June 20, 2024. Credit: Ruan Xuefeng/VCG via AP Photos

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The world’s ten biggest solar companies could soon have enough capacity to meet global demand for solar wafers and cells twice over, according to consulting firm Wood Mackenzie — and eight of those companies are from China. Yet far from celebrating, the mood among Chinese company executives has darkened, thanks to a 40 percent slump in the price of solar modules over the past year that has made a major dent in their profits. Solar panels at a photovoltaic power station