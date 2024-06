Yutong's E18, an 8-metre high-floor full-electric bus, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Yutong

Source: Company annual reports, PitchBook China’s rapid switch to electric vehicles is capturing global attention, but what may be less well known is how much of the change has been driven by public transport — and especially buses. Four in five of the 700,000 buses and trams on the roads in Chinese cities today are new energy models — which include electric and hybrid vehicles — according to the Ministry of Transport. Central and local government support has helped Chine