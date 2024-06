Illustration by Valeria Petrone

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

On one of the last days of 2023, Shanghai officials proudly unveiled what they believe to be a game changer in the ongoing space race with the United States: the new smart factory for Shanghai Gesi Aerospace Technology, also known as Genesat. Genesat's G60 flat-panel satellite, presented at the ceremony for the opening of Genesat's new factory in Shanghai, December 27, 2023. Credit: Genesat With the lights dimmed, a flat-panel satellite the size of a motorcycle appeared on the stage. Altho