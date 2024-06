Greenville Police's Technology Officer A.F. Frasure demonstrates the DJI Matrice drone in Greenville, North Carolina, March 2, 2022. Credit: City of Greenville via Flickr

U.S. lawmakers’ attention is turning to the skies above as their concerns about China’s data collection capabilities grow. But a proposed new law to limit the use of Chinese drones risks running into a problem: Their popularity among law enforcers across the country. Sources: Company website, PitchBook, U.S. Treasury, Drone Industry Insights, U.S. Federal Register Four in every five U.S. police or fire departments use drones made by China’s leading manufacturer DJI, according to a