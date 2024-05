Executives from LAY-OUT Planning Consultants Co., Ltd. at the company's listing ceremony on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, May 7, 2021. Credit: LAY-OUT

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

For private equity in China, it’s a case of paradise well and truly lost. That much was clear from the mood at a major industry gathering held in Hong Kong this week. Nearly every talk at the annual China Private Equity Summit began with an admission that the outlook is grim. Fund managers used to placing one-way bets on a rising Chinese economy and Beijing’s support grumbled about how tough it’s become to raise money for investment both at home and abroad, as high interest rat