Status Symbol

John Garnaut is one of the men most responsible for the global shift in China policy. As a journalist and then Australian government official, he was early to argue that the West was misunderstanding China's ideological underpinning. Now, with Garnaut Global, a consultancy for financial firms, he has teamed up with U.S. China hawk Matthew Pottinger to guide the private sector's relationship with China. But can Garnaut continue to get China right?
The Treasury’s top international official gives an inside-the-room account of the latest talks between Treasury Secretary Yellen and the Chinese leadership, including the U.S.’s efforts to get Beijing to address overcapacity and economic imbalances, how...
Hear why things are so complicated now. Host Jane Perlez, former New York Times Beijing bureau chief, talks with diplomats, spies, cultural superstars like Yo Yo Ma, and more to understand why the dangers are so high, and why relations went awry.