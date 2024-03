Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The Wall Street Journal American Business Stalls in China — Companies see their China trade diminish amid geopolitical tensions and the country’s weak economy. A Lot of Chinese Viewers Wish Netflix Had Stripped China Out of ‘3 Body Problem’ — Adaptation of Liu Cixin’s science-fiction novel earned generally positive reviews in China, but some took issue with how their country is depicted. More Chinese Companies to Be Added to U.S. Import Ban List — A list of companies bann