Participants hold signs in support of TikTok outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, March 13, 2024. Credit: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance may soon face a stark choice in the United States — divest the wildly popular app or see it disappear from its biggest market. A bill that could force ByteDance’s hand swiftly passed the House last week, with bipartisan support, and will now be considered by the Senate. President Biden has already said he will sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk. On March 13, 2024, TikTok's official account posted a video of CEO Shou Zi Chew responding to the