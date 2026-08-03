The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How China Keeps Tabs on Foreigners — An unsecured police dashboard was a rare window into how the authorities track foreigners by collecting and aggregating vast amounts of private data.

Beijing Protests After New Zealand Minister Insults Chinese-Born Lawmaker — The foreign minister, Winston Peters, who leads a populist party, has refused to back down after telling the member of Parliament to “go back to your own country.”

The German Auto Industry, a Pillar of the National Psyche, Is Trembling — The country’s iconic carmakers are struggling with tariffs, the growth of electric vehicles and intense competition from Chinese companies.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Has the World Hooked on Two-Minute Microdramas — Once dismissed as lowbrow soap operas, the bite-sized shows are now an $11 billion global industry, attracting growing interest from major studios.

China Approves $25 Billion Nuclear Expansion as Energy Demand Soars — China approved 8 new nuclear reactors worth over $25 billion, accelerating its atomic buildout as the country seeks to power its economy without increasing carbon emissions.

Opinion: Why the Rare Earths Weapon Is Losing Its Force — Every time China tightens its grip on rare earths, the rest of the world becomes a little better at finding them. By David Fickling.

Reuters

Other Publications