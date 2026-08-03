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The Daily Roundup

August 3rd, 2026.

Cover Story

From “Hide and Bide” to “Loud and Proud”

Not content to run the world’s second most powerful country for a decade, Xi Jinping set about changing everything everywhere all at once. In an excerpt from their new book, Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung examine how Xi seized personal control of China’s foreign policy apparatuses.

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