The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- Summertime Blues Hit China’s Factories — Beijing has signaled little appetite for major stimulus despite a slowdown in economic momentum.
- The Race to Build an American Alternative to Cheap AI From China — Silicon Valley startups are setting up open models, with some operating on shoestring budgets because of limited interest from venture capitalists.
- U.S., Allies Put Frictions Aside, Showing China Combined Naval Might — Multilateral exercises are a chance for the U.S. and its allies to practice working together—and show they are doing more to bolster their own defenses.
- Move Fast and Regulate Later: The Paradox of China’s Economic Dynamism — In the U.S., regulation can protect incumbents while discouraging entrepreneurs. China gives fast-moving startups room to grow before exerting state control.
- A Florida Surrogate, a Father in China, and the Babies Caught Between — The messy custody case illustrates the risks that America’s largely unregulated surrogacy industry can pose to parents, surrogates and children.
- Opinion: Open Weight and AI’s Coming Chernobyl Moment — Maybe it’s time for U.S. intelligence agencies to tell us what they know about the Chinese models. By Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.
- Opinion: Trump, TikTok and Federal Devices — The Justice Department green lights the app for U.S. officials, despite spying worries. By The Editorial Board.
The Financial Times
- Chinese VC firms rush to raise funds after three-year drought — Managers capitalise on investors’ desire to ‘hedge’ against U.S. market bets.
- London residents lose legal challenge against Chinese ‘mega’ embassy — Locals had sought to block construction partly on basis the complex could be used to target Chinese dissidents.
- China’s factory activity falls for first time in five months — Official data also shows sharp decline in non-manufacturing activity in July.
The New York Times
- How China Keeps Tabs on Foreigners — An unsecured police dashboard was a rare window into how the authorities track foreigners by collecting and aggregating vast amounts of private data.
- Beijing Protests After New Zealand Minister Insults Chinese-Born Lawmaker — The foreign minister, Winston Peters, who leads a populist party, has refused to back down after telling the member of Parliament to “go back to your own country.”
- The German Auto Industry, a Pillar of the National Psyche, Is Trembling — The country’s iconic carmakers are struggling with tariffs, the growth of electric vehicles and intense competition from Chinese companies.
Caixin
- China’s Power Market Enters a More Volatile Era — As spot trading expands, price swings are becoming more immediate, — exposing industrial users, power retailers and renewable developers to risks that administrative pricing has long concealed.
- The 100-Million-Tree Bet to Halt China’s Desert — Through cooperation among local governments, nonprofits, herders and workers, the area of desertified and sandy land in Alxa has been shrinking.
- China’s Elderly Population Tops 323 Million as Aging Pressures Mount — New official data show China added more than 100 million people aged 60 and older in a decade, intensifying strains on pensions, eldercare services and the shrinking workforce.
- China Launches One-Year Crackdown on Organized Crime — The one-year initiative will focus on eliminating online syndicates and the “protective umbrellas” of corrupt officials who shield them.
- China Drafts Sweeping Anti-Cyberbullying Law, Targets Tech Platforms — Proposed rules would impose fines of up to 10 million yuan, force rapid content removals and expand police and court intervention for victims of online abuse.
South China Morning Post
- China’s military goal is to stand neck and neck with the U.S. — Prominent commentator Zhou Bo shares insights on the PLA’s 2027 goal, competition with the U.S., the Taiwan issue and the peacetime dilemma.
- Is Turkey putting pressure on China in Africa’s infrastructure market? — While Beijing is beating out Western players for major construction projects on the continent, it is not without competition.
- As China’s catch-up era ends, what’s standing in the way of tech innovation? — Rigid metrics and deference to authority are stifling the country’s innovation drive, leading scientists warn.
- Why China’s Communist Party is intent on control over the military — Beijing’s anti-corruption clean-up of the military reflects a historic commitment to party control, ensuring the armed forces strictly serve party goals.
- Pain or gain? U.S. moves to decouple its defence industry from China’s rare earths — Directive seen as a long-overdue enforcement crackdown meant to inflict short-term contractor pain for long-term national security gain.
Nikkei Asia
- Living between two worlds on Taiwan’s Matsu Islands — Residents navigate history, identity and life just 9 kilometers from China.
- Trump’s diplomacy is nudging Thailand toward China — Bangkok’s response to the Cambodia conflict highlights a broader shift across Southeast Asia.
- Pakistan applies for $10bn US forex facility, leverages Iran mediation — But experts warn funding paves way for Washington’s scrutiny over China debt.
- Taiwan security chief says China’s ‘hybrid warfare’ tests whole region — Joseph Wu welcomes Tokyo-Manila cooperation as Beijing expands maritime pressure.
- Chinese trains packed with ACs speed into Europe to help with heat wave — Freight rail link helps shave 25 days off travel time compared with sea routes.
Bloomberg
- China Has the World Hooked on Two-Minute Microdramas — Once dismissed as lowbrow soap operas, the bite-sized shows are now an $11 billion global industry, attracting growing interest from major studios.
- China Approves $25 Billion Nuclear Expansion as Energy Demand Soars — China approved 8 new nuclear reactors worth over $25 billion, accelerating its atomic buildout as the country seeks to power its economy without increasing carbon emissions.
- Opinion: Why the Rare Earths Weapon Is Losing Its Force — Every time China tightens its grip on rare earths, the rest of the world becomes a little better at finding them. By David Fickling.
Reuters
- China cues start of leaders’ secretive Beidaihe summer retreat — China’s Communist Party appeared to kick off its annual closed-door informal gathering that perennially sparks rumours of power jostling among senior cadres.
- CXMT plans second chip plant in Beijing and is in talks on its funding, sources say — The move comes as CXMT seeks to boost production amid a global chip shortage driven by AI infrastructure spending.
- China draws ‘red lines’ around its economic model ahead of talks — Western countries frame China’s policies as mercantilist, saying its priority for producers pushes cheap goods into global markets, hollowing out industry in nations seeking balanced growth.
- U.S. bars imports from 43 more companies over China’s alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs — The notice published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security marks the first time companies have been added to the list under the Trump administration.
- Philippines defends efforts to put China-linked education programmes under more scrutiny — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said public scrutiny and institutional transparency regarding foreign state funding in local education were “fundamental duties of national governance”.
Other Publications
- CFR: The World Should Not Ignore China’s Undervalued Currency — A weak renminbi directly led to China’s latest export boom, and a stronger renminbi is the only realistic cure.
- Lowy Institute: Defusing Japan and China’s unmanaged security dilemma — A hotline has existed between Tokyo and Beijing since 2023 and barely been used.
- The New Yorker: The Future, Made in China — Beijing is competing with the U.S. for tech supremacy. Who wins will have huge political implications.
- Rest of World: Why Silicon Valley is divided over China’s powerful, cheap AI models — Low-cost Chinese open-weight models are splitting tech executives and Washington over national security and competitiveness.