The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- Panama Infuriated China. Now It’s Paying the Price. — Beijing is pressuring the country after its ousting of a Hong Kong firm from two Panama Canal ports.
- Tesla Weighs Sale of China Business to Pave Way for Potential SpaceX Merger — The U.S. automaker could sell or spin off the business in its second-largest market over geopolitical concerns.
- China’s Factory Activity Gauge Unexpectedly Signals Contraction — The reading increases pressure on Beijing to roll out additional policy support to buttress growth.
- Opinion: China’s Non-Plan for the Economy — With reform off the table, ramping up exports is its default. By The Editorial Board.
The Financial Times
- Chinese student high-flyers set sights on police and military academies — Weak economy boosts appeal of institutions that can offer more secure job prospects than even top-tier universities.
- Opinion: China is not the solution to the US chipflation problem — Buying memory chips from companies like CXMT could lower costs but risks dependence. By Chris Miller.
- Opinion: China is smarter about subsidies than everybody else — Beijing is stealing a march on its competitors by targeting strategic sectors. By Gillian Tett.
The New York Times
- Why China’s A.I. Models Could Threaten the Communist Party — China’s A.I. rise is creating a new dilemma for Beijing.
- U.S. Aircraft Carrier Makes Rare Port Call in Vietnam — The seven-day visit, the longest since the two countries restored relations, is a show of mutual cooperation and a U.S. signal to China.
Caixin
- Zhongji Innolight Slides in Hong Kong Debut Following $7 Billion IPO — The lackluster debut underscores mounting global investor anxiety that massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending by major tech companies may not yield expected financial returns.
- China’s Politburo Pledges Incremental Policy Support to Bolster Economy — China’s top leadership pledged to roll out targeted stimulus measures and step up counter-cyclical policy adjustments to support the economy in the second half of the year.
- Hong Kong Freezes $16 Million in Futu Client Accounts in IPO Fraud Crackdown — The asset freeze signals an escalating crackdown on IPO market manipulation.
South China Morning Post
- EU-China trade war: Beijing turns the screws as Brussels tests limits of restraint — Latest sanctions suggest Chinese effort to ramp up pressure on Europe and strike fear into member states before crunch time in October.
- US sanctions Mahan Air’s China network over alleged support for Iran’s IRGC — Two Shanghai companies and a Chinese executive targeted as Washington expands pressure campaign from Iranian oil to aviation and cargo.
- China’s smart-vacuum giants swept up in US robot ban, hitting top options for Americans — Washington’s expanding trade crackdown targets household electronics, focusing crosshairs on overseas firms supplying American homes.
Nikkei Asia
- Report flags Hong Kong lawmakers’ ties to US-blacklisted Chinese companies — London-based CSRI raises questions over sanctions risks and city’s finance center future.
- US urges China to ‘fully meet’ rare-earths pledge in virtual meeting, Bessent says — Beijing cites ‘serious concerns’ about American trade curbs following robot ban.
- Tesla denies sale of China business amid SpaceX merger buzz — Elon Musk calls report ‘absurdly fake news’ as his companies navigate geopolitics.
Bloomberg
- Moonshot’s Kimi Built on 20,000 Nvidia Chip Cluster From Alibaba — Chinese AI champion Moonshot has a computing power agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for the use of around 20,000 Nvidia Corp. chips.
- Solar to Soon Pass Coal as China’s Top Power Capacity Source — Total installed generating capacity is expected to reach 4,300 gigawatts by the end of 2026.
- Once-Troubled Nio Turns Into Hottest Chinese Carmaker This Year — China’s largest fully electric SUV, the ES9, is racing up the nation’s sales charts, giving carmaker Nio Inc. a much-needed boost to its finances.
Reuters
- Chinese military researchers tap US AI models to train defence systems — The previously unreported findings offer a rare glimpse into how military and security-linked institutions in China are leveraging cutting-edge U.S. AI models.
- China tightens exit rules over tech security risks — China will bar citizens from leaving the country if they are deemed a potential threat to national technology security, under new exit-and-entry regulations published on Friday.
- Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules — As Spanish regions jostle to draw Chinese battery and carmakers to produce on their turf, many of the same players are also pushing Brussels to lock in tough, EU-wide foreign investment rules.
Other Publications
- The Guardian: Could AI take your job? Some workers in China already know the answer — Across the country, workers are fearful about the impact of AI on their livelihoods in an increasingly fragile labour market.