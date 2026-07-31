The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Why China’s A.I. Models Could Threaten the Communist Party — China’s A.I. rise is creating a new dilemma for Beijing.

U.S. Aircraft Carrier Makes Rare Port Call in Vietnam — The seven-day visit, the longest since the two countries restored relations, is a show of mutual cooperation and a U.S. signal to China.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Chinese military researchers tap US AI models to train defence systems — The previously unreported findings offer a rare glimpse into how military and security-linked institutions in China are leveraging ‌cutting-edge U.S. AI models.

China tightens exit rules over tech security risks — China will bar citizens from leaving the country if they are deemed a ​potential threat to national technology security, under ‌new exit-and-entry regulations published on Friday.

Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules — As Spanish regions jostle to draw Chinese battery and carmakers to produce on their turf, many of the same players are also pushing Brussels to lock in tough, EU-wide foreign investment rules.

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