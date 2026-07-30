The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Allied Gold’s $4 billion sale to China’s Zijin collapses, lands $295 million investment — The companies said on Wednesday they mutually ​agreed to let the July 29 deadline expire, ⁠as there was “no reasonable likelihood” the remaining conditions would ​be met within a reasonable period.

Can China restrain Iran? Gulf states test Beijing’s influence — As the Iran war escalates again, Gulf Arab states are looking to China – not Washington – to use its economic leverage over Iran.

China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban — China will “resolutely retaliate” and safeguard ​its interests if the United ‌States insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and ​power inverters, the commerce ministry ​said on Thursday.

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