The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- BMW Aims to Cut 8,000 Jobs as China Woes Mount — German automakers are under growing pressure from a sales slump in the once lucrative Chinese market.
- China Signals Little Appetite for Major Stimulus Despite Growth Headwinds — The Chinese Communist Party will convene a plenum in October.
- China Closes the Satellite Gap in Space Race With the U.S. — Beijing chips away at American space power and gains better view of U.S. military activities.
The Financial Times
- ByteDance’s big bet on AI — The Chinese company behind TikTok is pouring resources into the technology. Some think it is a big gamble.
- Chinese stocks on track for worst month in decade — Investors pull out of ‘picks and shovels’ suppliers to AI boom.
- Winner of US-China AI rivalry falls 2% in Hong Kong debut — Shandong-based Innolight supplies data centre equipment to American and Chinese tech groups.
- Opinion: How exposed is the UK economy to the second China shock? — Less so than some of its G7 partners but not entirely immune. By Soumaya Keynes.
The New York Times
- China Threatens Retaliation as U.S. Moves to Block Robot Imports — Robot trade tensions escalated on Thursday as China angrily denounced a proposal by the United States to ban imports of Chinese-made humanoid robots.
- As China’s A.I. Gets Stronger, It Poses New Risks to Beijing — China’s A.I. rise is creating a new dilemma for Beijing. The open models that win influence abroad may pose risks to the country’s security.
- How Climate Change and Tariffs Help China Raise More Cattle — As increased rain makes grasslands and cornfields possible in areas that once were deserts, the world’s largest beef importer is becoming more self-reliant.
Caixin
- Guangzhou Offers Deferred Land Payments to Encourage Completed-Home Sales — Guangzhou is piloting a new land auction mechanism that allows developers to defer part of their land payments for up to two years.
- China Trust Sector Profit Rises as Regulatory Overhaul Begins to Pay Off —Profits in China’s trust sector jumped 12.1% in the first half of 2026.
- Thai Buddhist Amulets Draw China’s Anxious Young — and Laundering Networks — Young Chinese facing a bruising job market, income anxiety, romantic setbacks and difficult odds of starting a business are looking for quick ways to improve their fortunes.
South China Morning Post
- Brazil becomes world’s top buyer of Chinese cars as imports jump 147% — Purchases hit US$5.2 billion in five months, pushing the sector’s trade gap to its widest since records began in 1997.
- China’s solar surge nears historic milestone – even as Beijing slams brakes on sheer scale — Coal capacity is projected to lose its long-held crown this year, despite a pivot from raw solar panel expansion to quality.
- Is China’s biotech boom at risk? Fear of policy backlash after death in gene-editing trial — Scientist says child’s death reveals ‘serious failures in risk assessment, transparency and institutional oversight’.
Nikkei Asia
- Chinese firms grow global market share in 40% of products: Nikkei survey — China-made goods continue to spread worldwide despite US tariffs.
- China vows to ‘expand’ trade ties as leaders turn cautious on economy — Politburo calls for accelerated infrastructure spending to meet growth target as global headwinds mount.
- Why China denied its foreign minister had chat with Japan’s — China’s live-fire drills in Japan’s EEZ show bilateral freeze won’t thaw anytime soon.
- SpaceX moves to keep Chinese nationals, parts out of supply chain — Industry leader aims to insulate US space program from China influence.
Bloomberg
- AI Boomtowns Expose Wider Divide in China’s Split-Screen Economy — In Hefei, the heart of China’s memory-chip industry, factories can barely keep up with the world’s appetite for AI hardware.
- Why China Uses Its Coast Guard to Press Territorial Claims — Over the last decade, China’s Coast Guard has developed into one of the world’s largest maritime law-enforcement agencies.
- Senators Warn Apple Not to Buy Memory From Chinese Companies — The senators warned that using memory chips from CXMT and YMTC would risk Apple becoming reliant on a US adversary.
Reuters
- Allied Gold’s $4 billion sale to China’s Zijin collapses, lands $295 million investment — The companies said on Wednesday they mutually agreed to let the July 29 deadline expire, as there was “no reasonable likelihood” the remaining conditions would be met within a reasonable period.
- Can China restrain Iran? Gulf states test Beijing’s influence — As the Iran war escalates again, Gulf Arab states are looking to China – not Washington – to use its economic leverage over Iran.
- China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban — China will “resolutely retaliate” and safeguard its interests if the United States insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and power inverters, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Other Publications
- The Washington Post: States cast doubt on Trump’s claim that China hacked their voter rolls — Declassified evidence points to Beijing seeking personal data for espionage, not election interference.
- The Verge: The US government just banned Roombas — Did you hear it was just a ban on Chinese humanoid robots? It’s not.
- Rest of World: With Moonshot’s free Kimi K3, China changes the sovereign AI playbook — Governments can now deploy top-tier AI locally, bypassing costly U.S. cloud rentals.