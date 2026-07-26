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Geremie Barmé on the ‘Other China’

The historian and sinologist talks about his life studying China and what he calls Xi Jinping’s ‘Empire of Tedium’.

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Nvidia’s China Partners and the PLA

Around a fifth of the Chinese companies that Nvidia lists as partners have also won bids to supply China’s defense industry, including the People’s Liberation Army itself, according to procurement records.

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The Wire China Archives

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