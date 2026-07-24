The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Rewrites the ‘Soft Power’ Playbook for the A.I. Age — China is seeking global influence and good will with its open, low-cost artificial intelligence software.

Caixin

China Shuts Multibillion-Dollar Loophole to Offshore Markets — The latest restrictions followed online discussion highlighting TRS as one of the few remaining routes for investors seeking overseas assets.

Foreign Carmakers Turn China Joint Ventures Into Export Bases — The shift underscores how global carmakers are drawing on Chinese research, development and manufacturing capabilities as they contend with shrinking market share in China.

Opinion: America Risks an AI Bubble While China Risks Falling Behind — The U.S. and China are running neck and neck in the global artificial intelligence race. Yet beneath the surface of this technological rivalry, a stark divergence is emerging. By Peng Wensheng.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Seeks U.S. Clarity on AI Talks as Sanction Threats Loom — Chinese officials are seeking clarity on what the U.S. expects from upcoming AI talks, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on China’s fast-rising AI sector.

Chinese EV Drivers Are Ditching Hotels for High-Tech Car Camping — High-tech SUVs are becoming bedrooms on wheels as budget-conscious travelers skip hotels and fuel a multibillion-dollar camping economy.

Opinion: Humanoids Have Bodies. They Still Need Brains — While Moonshot’s Kimi K3 was blowing up online, at China’s biggest AI summit in Shanghai, hundreds of humanoid robots clanking around the exhibition hall stole the show. By Catherine Thorbecke.

Reuters

How the ‘twin stars’ of China, CXMT and YMTC, changed the chip game — The chipmakers plan to expand manufacturing capacity, which could allow them to serve China and overseas markets as soon as 2027, when new fabrication plants come online.

Other Publications