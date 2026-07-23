The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Ford and Geely Agree to Spanish Manufacturing Tie-Up — The deal is the latest move by a Western automaker to open its factory gates to Chinese competitors as they look to fill capacity and secure the future of their production sites.

China’s XPeng Charts Course From EVs to Robots — Chinese carmakers spent the past decade replacing gasoline engines with batteries. The next will be about integrating cars with robotics, XPeng’s chief executive says.

Chinese Carmakers Log Surge in European Monthly Sales — Chinese carmakers recorded another jump in European monthly sales in June, solidifying their position as mighty competitors for local auto companies that are seeking to reinvigorate growth.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Volkswagen Strengthens Self-Driving Partnership With Horizon Robotics — The move highlights the auto giant’s urgent need to accelerate its shift toward EVs and reverse its plunging sales in its largest market following years of software development struggles.

China Offers Brand-Name Drugmakers a Lifeline in Bulk-Procurement Tender — The latest national drug tender seeks to curb destructive price competition while tightening quality requirements for generic medicines.

Medical Degrees in China’s College Admissions — Falling scores for standard clinical-medicine programs underscore concerns over long training periods, uncertain hospital jobs and weaker income prospects.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications