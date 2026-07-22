The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Nike to reduce online distribution channels in China sales overhaul — U.S. sportswear brand has struggled in one of its most important markets.

Opinion: Meta’s unwinding of Manus shows even forced deals have merits — Disposal of Chinese agentic AI start-up has left the Facebook owner better off than it might seem. By Lex.

The New York Times

Trump Pushes Chinese Election Threat, but Files Show Russia’s Heavy Hand — Intelligence documents that the White House released to back up President Trump’s claims about China highlight Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Caixin

Chinese Doctors Outpace Global Peers in AI Adoption Amid Trust Concerns — A new survey finds 56% of Chinese clinical staff use AI in their work, beating the 49% global average, though widespread skepticism over data accuracy and patient safety remains.

China Unveils Sweeping Measures to Upgrade Domestic Service Sector — The policies aim to address a widening mismatch between fast-growing urban demand for higher-quality care and a shrinking, low-skilled migrant workforce.

China Must Upgrade Its Industrial Tech to Meet Climate Goal — The industrial sector will be the primary focus of China’s efforts to peak carbon emissions by 2030, a goal that must be achieved through tech advancement rather than merely shrinking demand.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Clings to Austerity Despite Sharper Economic Slowdown — China’s public spending plunged last month by the most since October, suggesting the government tightened fiscal policy further despite calls for more support as economic growth slips.

China Envoy Faces Neighbors Spooked by ‘Destabilizing’ Moves — The moves include a recent brawl between China and the Philippines coast guards, Thailand’s public complaint over tank sales to Cambodia, and Japan’s protest over live-fire drills.

Why the Value of China’s Yuan Is Drawing Scrutiny in Europe — As European industries struggle to compete with an influx of Chinese goods, calls are emerging from Europe for China to allow its currency to appreciate by about 20% to 30% to level the playing field.

Reuters

Rubio holds talks with China’s Wang Yi as regional powers join ASEAN meet — The meeting comes amid a fragile truce between the world’s biggest economies that could be complicated by ​Trump’s accusations of Chinese meddling in U.S. elections.

Other Publications