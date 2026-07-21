The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Philippines Says Sailor Was Injured in Skirmish With Chinese Coast Guard — China said it was not the aggressor in the episode, which was the latest flare-up in the South China Sea between the two countries.

China Has a Real Chicken-and-Egg Problem — China consumes more eggs per capita than almost every other country, so a recent spike in costs is touching a nerve.

Caixin

Shanghai Eclipses Beijing as China’s AI Talent Flocks to Manufacturing Hubs, Report Says — Tech workers are migrating to the Yangtze River Delta as the industry shifts its focus from writing algorithms to building physical applications.

China’s Vaccine Doses Plunge to Record Low Amid Demographic Crisis — Doses administered fell below 400 million, forcing domestic manufacturers to pivot toward adult immunizations and overseas markets to offset the demographic shock.

Louis Vuitton’s Trademark Win Sparks Backlash in China — The win has ignited a fierce public debate in China over how far foreign brands should be allowed to claim exclusive rights to motifs rooted in shared cultural traditions.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China at Risk of 20% Youth Joblessness as Labor Distress Spreads — China’s unemployment among young people could be headed for levels last seen more than three years ago, as a record number of graduates prepare to enter the labor market.

DOJ Probes Harvard Financial Aid, Alleging China Donor Influence — The DOJ has launched a new investigation into Harvard University, alleging that some of its financial aid programs violate civil rights law by excluding American citizens.

Cancer Drug Approvals in China Outpace Those in U.S., Study Finds — China’s biotechnology industry is becoming more competitive globally, and Chinese firms becoming important development partners for pharma companies around the world.

Reuters

U.S., China to hold AI talks in September, sources say — Beijing and Washington are weighing how to regulate advanced AI models that could strengthen ​military capabilities, enable cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and disrupt labour markets.

Other Publications