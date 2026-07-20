The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Europe Fortifies Against China’s New Export Juggernaut — As the EU grapples with economic stagnation and a shrinking industrial base, Brussels is rapidly deploying a barrage of tariffs, subsidy probes and stringent regulations aimed at stemming the tide.

China’s First Homegrown 9-Valent HPV Vaccine Challenges Merck’s Retreat — Late-stage trial data showed Cecolin 9 delivered near-perfect protection against key HPV infections, giving Wantai a major opening after Merck suspended supplies to China.

Top Chinese Cancer Doctor Accused of Academic Fraud in ‘Paper Mill’ Scandal — A recently elected member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, faces allegations of severe misconduct after a whistleblower exposed pixel-perfect image duplications.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Chinese car sales in Mexico surge despite new tariffs — Chinese brands accounted for 17% of new vehicle sales in Mexico during the first half of the year, up from ​14% a year earlier, with sales climbing to 137,525 from 107,712.

Other Publications