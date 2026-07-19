logo for print

Tsinghua’s Central Role in China’s AI Revolution

Tsinghua University, the institution behind Zhipu AI and a host of other startups, is one of the main engines fueling China’s AI talent boom.

Cover Story

The Return of the Taiwan Tiger

Taiwan’s “tiger” economy is back and burning bright. Driven by U.S. demand for Taiwan tech products, the island’s economy grew almost 15 percent in the first quarter of this year and it now exports more goods to America than China does. It is all part of a decade-long strategic pivot by Taiwan’s last two presidents away from China and towards the U.S.

Corporate Risk Intelligence for National Security, Compliance & Due Diligence

Learn More

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles