China Applies its Industrial Playbook to Brain Chips

The first high-altitude brain-computer interface clinical application center in Xizang Autonomous Region of China officially opens at Lhasa People's Hospital, July 9, 2026. Credit: VCG via AP Images

For some Chinese patients, the country’s efforts to harness the power of the mind are already bearing fruit.

Deng and Zhang play chess, enabled by NeuroXess chips implanted on the surface of their brains. Credit: NeuroXess

Last month, two men played a live game of chess from their beds across two cities. In Nanchang, in Jiangxi province, Deng, a former art teacher who lost motor functions in his hand after an accident, lifted chess pieces with an exoskeleton glove. His opponent, Zhang, sat in a wheelchair some 700 kilometers away in Shanghai. Paralyzed from his shoulders down, he stared at a screen and directed a robot with his mind.

Chips implanted on the surface of both men’s brains enabled the experiment, recording and decoding their neural signals to control their respective devices.

The maker of the chips is NeuroXess, a Shanghai-based brain computer interface (BCI) startup that is set to begin mass production later this year, building a factory in Jiangxi that will churn out 10,000 sets of brain chips annually. The company hopes to help some 3 million patients in China that suffer from spinal cord injuries reclaim some form of autonomy.

“The industry is transitioning from a ‘proof-of-concept’ stage into a full-scale industrial explosion,” its founder and chief scientist Tiger Tao Hu wrote in an email to The Wire China.

NeuroXess founder and chief scientist Tao Hu (right) plays video games with a patient using a BCI. Credit: NeuroXess

Beijing is right behind Hu and his peers. It designated BCI as a ‘future industry’ in its latest five-year plan, alongside priorities like fusion energy, quantum technology and embodied intelligence. This top-level support has given fresh momentum to Chinese startups such as NeuroXess, one of around 200 Chinese companies in the nascent sector which are gaining on Western pioneers like Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

“For the past two years, Chinese companies have been catching up with their U.S. counterparts and made remarkable strides especially in epidural BCI from regulatory and clinical application perspectives,” says Bruce Liu, who leads Simon-Kucher Greater China, a consultancy. “The next important thing is how much commercial potential they can unlock in China and overseas.”

The team of scientists from Caltech and USC in 2015 with Erik Sorto, who had a device implanted in his brain enabling him to operate a robotic arm. Credit: Caltech

The idea of a device that allows users to control machines with their brain is not new. As early as 2015, scientists at Caltech implanted a neural device that allowed a paralyzed patient to use a robotic hand.

“Honestly, the technology hasn’t made any massive leaps,” says Chen Tianqiao, a billionaire from China who has funded neuroscience research and BCI startups in both China and the U.S. since 2016. “The things everyone is so excited about now were already mature a decade ago.”

So why is China pushing harder for progress in BCI now? Part of the answer lies in its broader technological rivalry with the United States: Chen reckons Chinese companies will soon find it “very easy” to surpass Musk’s Neuralink’s technology.

But experts say Beijing is also becoming keener on BCI as the realities of its aging population — and its likely enormous medical needs — sink in.

An excerpt from China’s fifteenth Five-Year Plan, adopted March, 2026. Translation via EU-CLERA

Some 2.8 million patients in China suffered from spinal cord injuries in 2021. “If there is sufficient breakthrough in BCI, these patients can have more independence and reduce their reliance on the public health system,” says Zhouyi Wang, head investigator of China biotech at the Australian National University’s Genes and Geopolitics team.

The frontier technology also has potential in areas like defense and cognitive augmentation — the idea that devices can enhance human memory, focus and even intelligence.

Unlike the U.S., where tech titans such as Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are the major backers of neurotech ventures, the key driver in China is the government. Five years ago, the country kickstarted the China Brain Project, a 15-year national initiative that allocated over 3 billion yuan ($443 million) to fund neuroscience research.

…Chinese companies have been catching up with their U.S. counterparts and made remarkable strides… The next important thing is how much commercial potential they can unlock in China and overseas. Bruce Liu, who leads Simon-Kucher Greater China

Then last July, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese state economic planner, and six other ministries issued a joint policy to spur BCI development. Its goals included accelerating adoption in manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer products by 2027 and building two to three globally leading enterprises by 2030.

A BCI research ward was jointly launched in June by Huashan Hospital and Lanhai Rehabilitation Hospital, during a Neuro Space conference. Credit: Lanhai

Local governments have followed suit. Shanghai, for instance, has built an industrial hub dedicated to BCI, called Neuro Space, which is already home to over fifty companies. In December, the Shenzhen government announced a 1.2 billion yuan ($165 million) brain science fund that will help companies commercialize their research. In May, Nanjing unveiled a 1 billion yuan ($148 million) BCI industry guidance fund.

And, as so often in China, private capital is following Beijing’s lead too. Venture capital funding for Chinese BCI companies has soared this year, reaching 6.47 billion ($890 million) by early July, up from 1.5 billion yuan ($221 million) in all of 2025, according to data platform ITJuzi.

Data: ITJuzi

As Simon-Kucher’s Liu points out, China’s efforts in BCI have another distinctive feature. Unlike Neuralink, which plants electrodes into the brain’s cortex to target individual neurons, most Chinese companies are exploring less invasive approaches.

The team behind Chengdu-based startup Gestala with co-founder Phoenix Peng seen in the center. Credit: Gestala

Gestala, a Chengdu-based startup founded in January, is one example. It is developing a helmet to help patients deal with chronic pain, that reads brain activity via ultrasound instead of electric signals. It has raised $84 million in two funding rounds, in March and earlier this month, from leading venture capital firms such as Hongshan and Kaifu Lee’s Sinovation Ventures. In April, Bashar Badran, a former clinical lead at Neuralink, relocated from San Francisco to Chengdu to join the company as head of clinical research.

Phoenix Peng, co-founder of Gestala, says using ultrasound is more promising as it can capture signals from a larger part of the brain. It is also easier to commercialize as it doesn’t require surgical procedures and thus has lower regulatory barriers globally. Merge Labs, a startup founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman in January, is pursuing the same technology.

Peng, who also co-founded NeuroXess in 2021, says that within the last few years, the gap between Chinese companies and Neuralink in conventional electric BCI has shrunk from eight years to four. But with ultrasound, the gap is even narrower.

“I am very confident that in the next two years or so, we can transition from a follower to a leader in the ultrasound BCI track,” Peng says.

As in biotech, a typical BCI clinical trial in China costs about one-fifth of that in the U.S., according to Peng, due to lower overhead and labour costs as well as its greater pool of patients and animals.

“We could finish fundraising, and build our factory, our lab, and our animal facility all within six months,” Peng says. “Doing this in the U.S. or Europe would be impossible.”

China is rapidly building the infrastructure to enable the technology’s rollout. By the end of last year, 62 medical institutions across the country had launched BCI centers and clinics. The latest one opened at Lhasa People’s Hospital in Tibet last week.

Regulators have also expedited their reviews. In March, China became the first country to approve the commercial use of an invasive BCI system: NEO, a coin-sized wireless implant developed by Shanghai-based startup Neuracle Technology with Tsinghua University researchers, sits on top of the brain’s protective membrane and helps patients control a soft robotic glove. After clinical trials on 32 patients, the first commercial surgery involving NEO was completed in Shanghai on Monday, Chinese media reported.

Last month, Neuracle filed for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s STAR market, where it hopes to raise 2.5 billion yuan ($370 million).

Another company, BrainCo, is aiming for an IPO in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported in January. The Hangzhou-based firm has developed AI algorithms to decode neural signals, as well as hardware such as bionic hands and a wearable headset that helps patients sleep better. It is expanding into pain and weight management, including what it calls a “digital Ozempic” that suppresses appetite like GLP-1 drugs.

Participants in Neuralink clinical trials. Credit: Neuralink

“Neuralink is opening an important door for a very specific group of patients whose conditions may only be addressed through direct neural intervention,” a BrainCo spokesperson told The Wire China in a statement. “We’re building for the vast majority of applications, where non-invasive methods deliver meaningful outcomes without surgical risk, at a fraction of the cost.”

Non-invasive methods may be safer, but there are tradeoffs. “Reading through the skull means extracting the faintest neural signals from an enormous background of noise,” a BrainCo spokesperson said. “Extracting clean, reliable neural signals through hair, skin, and bone remains an ongoing engineering challenge.”

An individual wearing a BrainCo smart bionic hand, an advanced prosthetic controlled by neural signals and AI. Credit: BrainCo

Another bottleneck is how to decode the signals. With the help of AI, BrainCo is constantly retraining its algorithms to adapt them for patients with different conditions.

The Chinese BCI industry also depends on foreign suppliers for critical components and lacks interdisciplinary talent across neuroscience, electronic engineering and clinical medicine, according to a report by Chinese healthcare research firm VC Beat.

The next step is figuring out how to pay for BCI treatments. In both the U.S. and China, insurance companies wary of new technologies can take years to provide cover, a period known in the medical industry as the ‘valley of death.’

We could finish fundraising, and build our factory, our lab, and our animal facility all within six months. Doing this in the U.S. or Europe would be impossible. Phoenix Peng, co-founder of Gestala

Beijing’s municipal government, for instance, has taken the lead by setting standardized prices for BCI procedures — 7,980 yuan ($1,200) for an invasive implantation — and providing partial insurance coverage for urban employees. A new commercial insurance scheme, backed by Shanghai’s municipal government, covers up to 150,000 yuan ($21,450) of the total cost. But until there is wider coverage, most patients in China still have to pay for BCI treatments out of pocket.

A segment from a CCTV report on BCI highlighting the story of a 61-year-old accident survivor who received an implant enabling him to move his paralyzed limbs. Credit: CCTV

BCI will also need to overcome concerns on long term safety and efficacy, Liu adds. “As with anything cutting edge, more data and evidence from clinical and real world will be key,” Liu says.

Chinese companies are keen to tap the overseas market: Both Gestala and BrainCo describe themselves as global companies. And some American competitors are taking note of China’s progress. In March, Paradronomics, an Austin-based BCI startup, highlighted China’s rapid development.

“Whereas the U.S. has one approved BCI product, China has a national industrial strategy, a diverse pipeline of competitors spanning far beyond just NEO, and reimbursement infrastructure already taking shape around them,” the company wrote in a blog entry.

“This kind of top-down, long-horizon coordination is exactly why China is poised to advance.”