The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s record consumer defaults undermine Beijing’s push to boost spending — Consumer loan defaults have soared to record highs, and analysts expect the situation to worsen as lower-income ​Chinese in particular sink deeper into debt.

China asks Thailand to deport Chinese journalist, rights groups warn of persecution — China has asked Thailand to promptly extradite a Chinese journalist who rights groups say faces political ​persecution and torture back home because of his investigations into corruption in China.

Opinion: China’s oil fortress will reshape the global order — China caught the oil industry by surprise during the Iran war, pulling powerful levers to shield itself from the biggest energy shock in decades. By Ron Bousso.

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