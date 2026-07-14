The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Exports Surged in June, Exceeding Market Expectations — Trade surplus widened to $125.6 billion in June.
- Chinese AI Startup DFSX Releases Chip to Take on the West — DFSX’s investors include state-backed entities and industrial funds such as a venture-capital vehicle co-founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma.
The Financial Times
- China’s monthly car exports surge past 1mn for first time — Overall trade soars as Beijing says it is also world’s second-largest importer.
- Five things to watch when China reports economic growth — Monthly indicators show weakness in retail sales and investment ahead of second-quarter figure.
- Nvidia halves Asia buyer list in China chip crackdown — Tougher vetting in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan reflects Washington’s push to close export-control loopholes.
- China tried to clean up its air pollution. Then came the rebound — FT analysis shows extent of enormous progress since ‘airpocalypse’ — and latest emissions increase.
The New York Times
- China Purges Top Official Over Corruption and Sex Charges — Ma Xingrui is the third member of the Politburo to be purged since 2022. He once led the Xinjiang region and was previously head of China’s space program.
- How Erling Haaland’s Brand of Weird Resonates in China — The Norwegian striker has drawn an ardent following for his silly, self-deprecating online presence.
Caixin
- China’s Appetite for Overseas Investment Grows as Beijing Readies Guardrails — After China’s foreign exchange regulator in March added $5.3 billion to the quota for a program that lets domestic investors put money into overseas markets, it got snapped up almost instantly.
- China Targets 60 Trillion Yuan in Retail Sales by 2030 — China’s cabinet has approved a policy plan to expand domestic consumption.
- Chinese Robotics Startup Raises $200 Million — Chinese humanoid robot developer LimX Dynamics has raised nearly $200 million in a pre-IPO funding round.
South China Morning Post
- Xi Jinping to attend World AI Conference for first time as China elevates tech push — Chinese leader will deliver a keynote address at the Shanghai conference, underscoring Beijing’s focus on AI development.
- How China’s aerospace vision differs from Elon Musk’s SpaceX — Friday’s retrieval of a rocket booster made China the second nation to master the precision recovery of an orbital-class rocket component.
- Why ‘reverse tech transfer’ from China remains a non-starter in the US auto industry — Experts say political resistance blocks technology transfer that could help US carmakers compete with Chinese rivals.
Nikkei Asia
- Huawei aims for 20% smartphone growth despite memory crunch: sources — Company holds Malaysia product launch event to boost overseas presence.
- China’s automakers squeezed as materials suppliers rake in profits — Losses at EV makers like BAIC, Seres and GAC contrast with bright upstream picture.
- China’s trade expands on AI boom, offsetting weak sectors — Exports rise 27% in June, while imports jump 36% on higher chip prices.
Bloomberg
- Australia Curbs Rights of China Investors in Rare-Earths Miner — Australia’s government has moved to block three China-linked shareholders of Northern Minerals Ltd. from voting or exercising other rights after they defied earlier orders to sell their stock.
- China’s Trade Surplus With EU Hits Record as Tensions Intensify — China’s trade surplus with the European Union climbed to a fresh high, with the surplus rising 27% from a year earlier to $32.9 billion in June.
- Huawei, Apple Get Boost in China From Memory Costs, IDC Says — The memory chip supply crunch has forced Android smartphone vendors to raise prices, cutting into their shipments and polarizing the market.
- Opinion: US Panic Is Missing the Point on Chinese AI — China’s low-cost, open-weight push was always going to appeal to developers, the backbone of AI innovation. Washington’s wake-up call arrived late. By Catherine Thorbecke.
Reuters
- China detains US seismologist who has studied North Korean nuclear tests — A Chinese-born American seismologist who has published U.S.-funded work on detecting North Korean nuclear tests has been detained in China for nearly two years and faces trial on spying charges.
- China urges Europe to stop backing ‘illegal’ South China Sea ruling to avoid harming ties — China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called the European side to be cautious in its words and deeds.
- China’s exports ride AI boom as domestic economy struggles — The stronger-than-expected trade performance keeps China on track to post a surplus topping $1 trillion for a second straight year.
- BMW races to catch up in a Chinese EV market that won’t slow down — BMW is betting on its long-awaited Neue Klasse electric cars to revive its fortunes in China after two years of declining sales.
Other Publications
- Council on Foreign Relations: China’s Transnational Repression Is Being Met With a Deafening Silence — The detention of U.S. citizen Min Zin on dubious espionage charges is the latest evidence that Beijing’s campaign to silence dissidents and critics abroad is expanding in scope and audacity.
- Foreign Affairs: How China Is Winning Friends and Influencing People — Private Companies Are Making Beijing Look Good in the Developing World.