The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Purges Top Official Over Corruption and Sex Charges — Ma Xingrui is the third member of the Politburo to be purged since 2022. He once led the Xinjiang region and was previously head of China’s space program.

How Erling Haaland’s Brand of Weird Resonates in China — The Norwegian striker has drawn an ardent following for his silly, self-deprecating online presence.

Caixin

China’s Appetite for Overseas Investment Grows as Beijing Readies Guardrails — After China’s foreign exchange regulator in March added $5.3 billion to the quota for a program that lets domestic investors put money into overseas markets, it got snapped up almost instantly.

China Targets 60 Trillion Yuan in Retail Sales by 2030 — China’s cabinet has approved a policy plan to expand domestic consumption.

Chinese Robotics Startup Raises $200 Million — Chinese humanoid robot developer LimX Dynamics has raised nearly $200 million in a pre-IPO funding round.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications