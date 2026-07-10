The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

Deadly Factory Fire Highlights Dangers of China’s Manufacturing Might — The blaze, which killed 28 people, comes shortly after similar incidents at a coal mine and another at a fireworks factory.

U.S. Biotechs Are Keeping More Secrets to Beat Copycats in China — Western biotechs are getting a new playbook with tighter controls to stay ahead of an ultraefficient pharmaceutical pipeline overseas.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Beijing and Tokyo can learn from China’s ‘Hong Kong of the north’ — Markets, not government direction, offer the best path to sustained economic growth.

Bloomberg

Secretive China Chipmaker Is Built to Dodge U.S. Curbs — Founded by a U.S.-trained entrepreneur, CXMT is racing to catch its rivals and using a largely domestic supplier network to shield itself from Washington.

China Omits Job Goal for First Time in Decades as AI Spreads — China dropped a target for urban job creation over the next five years for the first time in decades, in an apparent nod to rising uncertainty over employment as AI spreads through the economy.

MiniMax Joins China AI Fundraising Rush With $2 Billion Deal — MiniMax is joining a rush by Chinese tech firms to tap markets for funding aimed at the AI buildout, looking to raise as much as $2 billion from selling new shares and convertible bonds.

Reuters

Missile test showcases sensitive Chinese submarine capabilities key to nuclear deterrent — China’s submarine-fired ballistic missile test into the southern Pacific on Monday gave its military leadership an opportunity to examine some of the most complex and sensitive operations of its ​evolving nuclear deterrent, analysts and diplomats say.

Other Publications