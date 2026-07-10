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The Daily Roundup

July 10th, 2026.

News and Analysis
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Mr Yu’s Dream Machine

Yu Hao, founder of Dreame Technology, believes he has found a better way to fund and build a sprawling conglomerate in China. His business model relies on other people’s money. The Chinese Communist Party is...

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