The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Factory Fire in China Causes ‘Significant’ Casualties, Xi Says — At least a dozen people appeared to be trapped on the roof of a shoe factory, in video released by state media.

Caixin

The Dark Side Behind China’s Youth ‘Correction’ Industry — A shadow industry of “behavior correction” centers is charging parents in China thousands of yuan to “cure” their children of burnout. The treatment? Abduction, illegal confinement and beatings.

China Courts Nordic Countries as Trade Frictions With the EU Mount — Beijing is eager to prevent a broader shift in economic ties as the European Union weighs protective measures in response to a widening trade deficit with China.

Octopus Energy Looks to Deepen China Ties Amid U.K. Political Uncertainty — “China is absolutely leading the way in most clean energy and electrification technologies,” said founder and CEO Greg Jackson in an interview with Caixin.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Climate Plan Pushes Renewables in Factories, Data Centers — China, the largest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases, plans to more deeply integrate its massive renewable power fleet into factories, data centers and transport in a new plan.

Fujimori Legacy Shows Limits of Trump’s Push Against China in Peru — Alberto Fujimori’s first trip to Beijing 35 years ago helped turn Peru toward China, anticipating a broader Latin American realignment that Washington is still struggling to reverse.

China’s Reflation Shows Signs of Peaking as War Shock Fades — China’s reflationary momentum showed signs of stalling in June, a reminder that the outlook for domestic prices is fragile as the economy emerges from deflation after an easing of tensions over Iran led to a pullback in commodity costs.

Reuters

U.S. criticizes China for short notice ahead of missile test — China only gave the United States a few hours notice ahead of a ballistic missile test launch on July 6 and provided insufficient detail, ​a State Department official said.

Other Publications