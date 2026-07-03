The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

SKF Forms Robotics JV With Leaderdrive in China — Based in China, the new venture is expected to become operational at the end of the year.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Defends Widely Criticized ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law — Rights groups and Western officials have criticized the law as a threat to Tibetans, Uyghurs and other minorities.

Tibetan Activist Sets Self on Fire Outside U.N. in Protest Against China — A Tibetan activist lit himself on fire and outside of the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday to protest China’s control over his homeland.

Caixin

In Depth: China’s Inbound Tourism Rebounds, but Supply Gaps Cloud Outlook — Inbound tourism is rebounding across China as expanded visa-free entry, easier mobile payments and viral social media converge.

Malaysia Blocks Low-Cost EV Imports, Hitting Chinese Automakers — Malaysia imposed stringent new import thresholds for fully assembled electric vehicles on Wednesday.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Gold slump tests Chinese brand Laopu’s resilience as luxury upstart — Shares in ‘Hermes of gold’ have fallen about 60%, exceeding declines of peers and metal itself.

Opinion: China’s push east of Taiwan tests Japan-Philippines deterrence — Beijing is betting Tokyo and Manila can’t turn coordination into meaningful action. By William Matthews.

Bloomberg

China Urges ‘Unimpeded Passage’ of Hormuz as Fee Chatter Mounts — Leading European powers are apparently accepting that vessels will have to pay fees to Iran and Oman, according to people familiar with the thinking in Europe.

China Tech’s Deepening Valuation Slump Fails to Lure Buyers — The selloff in China’s biggest internet firms has driven some valuations to record lows.

China Quant Funds Draw Billions as AI Trounces Human Traders — Quant funds in China have become very popular, with Ubiquant raising 2.6 billion yuan in less than two hours for a new fund in May.

Reuters

Other Publications