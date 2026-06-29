The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Adds More Japanese Entities to Export Control List — Those affected by the latest restrictions include units of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
- China Has Matched Anthropic in Cybersecurity, Resetting AI Race — Clampdown on top U.S. artificial intelligence is fueling concern that Washington is handing Beijing a cyberwarfare advantage.
- What to Know About How Iran Uses China’s Currency to Weaken U.S. Power — A WSJ investigation revealed how Iran is increasingly using China’s financial system to evade sanctions and avoid Washington oversight.
- Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing’s Tallest Building — Rush-hour incident in tightly controlled airspace comes weeks after Beijing prohibited flying of drones in Chinese capital.
The Financial Times
- China says it can withstand trade freeze ahead of EU talks — State media increases pressure in advance of high-stakes negotiations with Brussels.
- Chinese tech hub’s shift into robotaxis leaves drivers by the wayside — Shenzhen expands driverless vehicles as growing automation drive threatens gig economy workforce.
- China targets more Japanese companies with export controls — Further restrictions on sales of ‘dual-use’ items with both civilian and military purposes.
- Beijing police say pilot who crashed into China’s Citic Tower was killed — FT research identifies owner of vehicle under investigation at flight school linked to impact.
- German carmakers embark on historic job cuts as Chinese rivals flood market — Threat to industrial model of Europe’s largest economy mounts.
- Apple seeks to buy memory chips from blacklisted Chinese company — iPhone maker wants Trump administration to sign off on purchases to ease pressure from rising semiconductor prices.
- China grounds light aircraft after Beijing tower crash — Flight operators say authorities issued indefinite nationwide airspace controls.
The New York Times
- China Emerges as a Relative Winner From Strait of Hormuz Crisis — A report examines how the war in Iran has weighed on Asian economies, but left China in a more advantageous position.
- How a Chinese Dissident Fled to South Korea in a Rubber Boat — Dong Guangping, who reached Toronto on Friday after a decade of failed attempts to escape China, recounted how he traveled by sea to South Korea last month.
- Opinion: Can America Avoid a Jack Ma Moment? — The U.S. government is skating close to its own Jack Ma moment, when a government wounds a tech leader seemingly out of spite. By Dan Wang and Julian Gewirtz.
Caixin
- China Proposes Overhaul of Procurement, Bidding Laws to Aid Foreign Firms — China has unveiled draft revisions to laws governing government procurement and project bidding, taking aim at corruption and opaque processes.
- China-Europe Train Trips Skirting Russia Surge Nearly 80% — The increase comes as Chinese state-owned railway operators step up investments in overseas logistics infrastructure.
- Europeans Snap Up Chinese AC as Record Heat Scorches the Continent — Exports of portable air conditioners from China to Western Europe surged more than 70% year-on-year in the first five months of 2026.
- China’s Bulk Drug Procurement Program Hits Quality Snags as Regulators Oust Suppliers — Chinese regulators have disqualified more than 10 drug and medical-device companies after finding serious production or quality-management defects.
South China Morning Post
- China leads in GPS-style, reconnaissance and anti-satellite abilities, US report says — China is closing the space innovation gap with the United States and could take the lead if Washington doesn’t act, think tank warns.
- EU confronts ‘China shock’ ahead of pivotal Brussels trade talks — There is a growing sense Europe will have to learn to ‘live with’ Beijing’s economic model, which it accuses of undercutting its industries.
- Why Malaysia’s tourism boom lives and dies on a Chinese app — RedNote has made Malaysia a must-visit for Chinese tourists, but it can dismantle reputations just as fast as it builds them.
- Faster AI, lower costs: DSpark eases inference bottlenecks and chip strain, says DeepSeek — Start-up unveils speculative decoding framework that speeds up inference by up to 85 per cent amid China’s push to overcome US AI curbs.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s state developers power Shenzhen construction despite market woes — Conglomerates dominate prime projects as private sector struggles.
- How Hong Kong quietly ‘rehabilitates’ former protesters — Years after 2019 unrest, government offers some a fresh start ‘within bounds of law’.
- China restricts exports to Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Komatsu units — Dispute with ‘unrepentant’ Japan widens as Beijing clamps down on dual-use items.
Bloomberg
- Tencent Trials TenPayGo Pay App as Foreign Visits to China Rise — The product, TenPayGo, is designed as a one-stop digital services platform that includes mobile payments.
- Chinese Military Teases First Look of Sixth-Gen Jet in Video — The video marks the PLA’s first apparent public acknowledgment of its next-generation fighter program, which until now had been known only through unverified social media images and videos.
- China Says Tech Growth a Challenge to Predicting Energy Demand — The growth of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and other emerging sectors is compounding the problem for energy planners trying to map out the next five years.
Reuters
- China’s CXMT wins $3 billion memory supply deal with Tencent, sources say — The agreement covers several years of DRAM chip supply for servers.
- Facing China, one Taiwan Coast Guard officer draws strength from the gods — When Yeh Chih-sheng steps aboard Taiwan Coast Guard vessel CG1005 in the choppy waters of the Taiwan Strait, he brings more than his uniform and orders.
- Opinion: China will lead both renewable energy and coal consumption — China’s latest five-year energy plan confirms two seemingly contradictory positions. By Clyde Russell.
Other Publications
- The Guardian: EU introduces €3 customs charge on small parcels to curb cheap Chinese imports — Parcels of goods worth under €150 will no longer enjoy ‘de minimis’ exemption, exploited by platforms such as Temu and Shein.
- The Economist: Donald Trump is kicking out Chinese firms and keeping their tech — China’s stranded assets are creating a new class of American green-tech investors.