The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Emerges as a Relative Winner From Strait of Hormuz Crisis — A report examines how the war in Iran has weighed on Asian economies, but left China in a more advantageous position.

How a Chinese Dissident Fled to South Korea in a Rubber Boat — Dong Guangping, who reached Toronto on Friday after a decade of failed attempts to escape China, recounted how he traveled by sea to South Korea last month.

Opinion: Can America Avoid a Jack Ma Moment? — The U.S. government is skating close to its own Jack Ma moment, when a government wounds a tech leader seemingly out of spite. By Dan Wang and Julian Gewirtz.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Tencent Trials TenPayGo Pay App as Foreign Visits to China Rise — The product, TenPayGo, is designed as a one-stop digital services platform that includes mobile payments.

Chinese Military Teases First Look of Sixth-Gen Jet in Video — The video marks the PLA’s first apparent public acknowledgment of its next-generation fighter program, which until now had been known only through unverified social media images and videos.

China Says Tech Growth a Challenge to Predicting Energy Demand — The growth of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and other emerging sectors is compounding the problem for energy planners trying to map out the next five years.

Reuters

Other Publications