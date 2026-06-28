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Company in the News: Zhongji Innolight

The optical module maker that supplies the world’s tech giants with crucial data center hardware has come under U.S. scrutiny.

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Mr Yu’s Dream Machine

Yu Hao, founder of Dreame Technology, believes he has found a better way to fund and build a sprawling conglomerate in China. His business model relies on other people’s money. The Chinese Communist Party is starting to take notice.

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Whatever Happened to Jupiter?

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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