Company in the News: Zhongji Innolight

Zhongji Innolight, the world’s leading producer of optical modules, is riding high on the global data center boom. The company makes hardware devices that link servers and routers in telecom networks and data centers, and is a major supplier for the world’s tech giants: Google, Nvidia, Huawei, and Alibaba among them. 90 percent of Zhongji Innolight’s 2025 revenue was from sales outside of China, according to its most recent annual report.

But its role in the global tech ecosystem has recently become more precarious. In June, the U.S. Defense Department listed Zhongji Innolight as a Chinese military company operating in the United States. Unless removed from the list, U.S. companies will no longer be able to use its components in any products used by the military.

In this week’s Company in the News feature, The Wire China looks at Zhongji Innolight’s network and leadership.

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