The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

‘Too Good to Be True’: A Chinese Study on Timing Cancer Therapy Is Retracted — In a notice flagging a series of problems with a clinical trial, the journal Nature Medicine said its editors “no longer have confidence in the integrity of the results.”

Chinese A.I. Models Close the Gap With Anthropic and OpenAI — Silicon Valley engineers recently flocked to new technology from a Chinese company, Z.ai, that is almost as good as its American competitors but much cheaper.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Chinese Hedge Funds Warn the AI ‘Super Bubble’ Is Ready to Burst — Two of China’s best-known hedge fund managers are warning that the artificial intelligence boom in global stock markets has become an unsustainable bubble.

One in 10 New Cars Sold in Europe in May Was Chinese — Chinese cars made up more than one in ten new purchases in Europe for the first time last month, as consumers flock to models that offer better features for less money.

China Gives Coal Room to Grow in New Five-Year Energy Plan — China is leaving room for coal consumption to grow in coming years, as the stability of the world’s largest energy market continues to outweigh climate concerns.

Reuters

Chinese brokerages push for LME membership to expand global metals role — The push reflects efforts by Chinese firms to capture a larger share of revenue from metals derivatives trading and further the brokers’ ambitions for global expansion.

Other Publications