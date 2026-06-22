The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Lays Out Blueprint to Boost Consumption of Clean Energy — China has laid out broad new rules that mandate increased use of renewables as it continues to shift the focus of its energy transition from building new generation to ensuring it gets consumed.

Chinese Steel Market Enters Long Plateau After Property Crash — The Chinese steel market is navigating a prolonged weakening in demand rather than a cliff-drop collapse, as the steep decline from property is increasingly offset by manufacturing and exports.

Peer-Beating Tech Fund Doubles China Exposure in Contrarian Bet — A peer-beating technology stock fund is taking profits on some hot U.S. trades and adding exposure in China, seeing opportunities in the Asian nation’s internet giants and hardware makers.

Reuters

Other Publications