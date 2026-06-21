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Are Government Stakes the Key to AI Sovereignty?

As America debates whether and how the government should invest in its leading AI firms, China’s systematic approach to capital investment deserves closer attention.

The Big Picture

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Whatever Happened to Jupiter?

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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