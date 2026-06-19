The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Chinese Autonomous-Driving Unicorn Targets $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO — Momenta is backed by General Motors, Toyota Motor and SAIC Motor.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Opinion: The World Is Full of Chokepoints, and Iran Just Showed How to Exploit Them — China’s export restrictions on rare-earth minerals last year offered another lesson in the power of chokepoints. By Edward Fishman.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications