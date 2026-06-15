The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How China Can Move the Price of Oil Even by Not Buying — China is the world’s largest purchaser of oil. But three months after the war with Iran began, it cut its imports, cushioning the global market.

Caixin

China’s Humanoid Robot Boom Sparks Fears of Bruising Price Wars — A rush of new entrants into China’s humanoid robotics industry is stirring concern among founders and investors that the sector could become overcrowded.

China’s College Graduates Follow Industry to Smaller Cities, Report Says — Chinese college graduates are moving steadily into advanced manufacturing and modern services and away from top-tier cities.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications