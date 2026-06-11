The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Is Propping Up the World Economy by Importing a Lot Less Oil — Clues are emerging in the mystery of the missing three million barrels — the oil that China would normally be importing but isn’t now.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Why It’s Nearly Impossible to Build a Robot Without China — Building on the country’s electric vehicle industry, Chinese companies are making robot parts at a scale and price point others can’t match.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Lures Foreign Patients With Cutting-Edge, Cheap Medical Care — Stuart Lye, 58, was told he had three months to live in 2018 and had run out of options. But following seven weeks undergoing a clinical trial in China, his cancer was brought under control.

OpenAI Says China-Linked Accounts Aim to Fuel U.S. Data Center Pushback — A group of ChatGPT accounts with ties to China have sought to stir up local opposition to data centers in the U.S. in a potential bid to hinder the country’s competitiveness in AI.

AI Sparks Alarm in China With Call to Protect Worker Rights — The Workers’ Daily editorial said the benefits of technological advancement should be shared by society as a whole, rather than becoming a tool for employers to undermine workers’ rights.

Reuters

China’s control over indium phosphide exports threatens AI data centre rollout — The U.S. urgency to resolve China’s export controls on the compound highlights how indium phosphide (InP) has emerged as a powerful trade weapon for Beijing.

Other Publications