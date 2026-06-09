The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

A Mayor, Her Boyfriend and China’s Mysterious Propaganda Machine — Eileen Wang pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent. But what could Beijing want from the mayor of a small California city known as the “Chinese Beverly Hills”?

Videos Show Chinese Businesses Hawking North Korean Labor — On social media, Chinese entrepreneurs are touting cheap labor across the border, as trade between the two countries regains momentum.

China Reasserts Itself, to Contain North Korea’s Tilt Toward Russia — On a rare visit to North Korea, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, projected unity but also sought to remind Kim Jong-un that he is the senior partner in their alliance.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s global e-commerce push stalls as Iran war lifts costs, dampens demand — Surging jet fuel costs and weak demand from ​lower-income consumers in the West linked to the Iran war threaten profits for online platforms like Temu, Shein & AliExpress.

Other Publications